Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 6,861 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

