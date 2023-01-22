Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 791 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,982,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,373,000 after purchasing an additional 59,840 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $2,609,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $104.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $95.25.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

