Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 839 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.72.

MTB stock opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.49.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

