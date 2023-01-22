Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

