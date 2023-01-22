Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 323,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of NRG Energy worth $43,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 309,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 501,645 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,119,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,744,000 after purchasing an additional 142,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $32.21 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

