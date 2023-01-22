Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Voya Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

