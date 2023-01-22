W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $40,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,236,000 after acquiring an additional 168,190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 88.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,990,000 after acquiring an additional 128,948 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,286.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $560.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $576.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.76. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.