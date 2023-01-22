West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WST opened at $259.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.85 and its 200-day moving average is $267.50. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $424.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

