YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 600.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,344,000 after buying an additional 592,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.65 and a 200 day moving average of $165.30. The firm has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

