YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $252,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $5,790,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPLA opened at $224.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

