YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $221,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in CDW by 45.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

CDW Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CDW opened at $198.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.55. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

