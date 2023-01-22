YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IUSG stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $86.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $108.72.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
