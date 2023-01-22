YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,334,000 after purchasing an additional 113,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after buying an additional 136,305 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.0 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.