YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,021 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

