YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,045 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $20.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.