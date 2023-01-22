YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 750 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

