YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,737 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,159,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $89.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.90 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.
Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.