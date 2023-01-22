YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,737 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,159,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 4.3 %

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $89.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.90 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

