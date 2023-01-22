YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

Raymond James Price Performance

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $113.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.51. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

