YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 310.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 166,507 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $243.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $349.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.49.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
