10,522 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Corning by 109.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,289,000 after buying an additional 1,647,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 932,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 739,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

