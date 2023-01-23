11,349 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Acquired by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in WestRock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $37.14 on Monday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

