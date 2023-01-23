17,363 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Bought by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,363 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,223,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,250,000 after purchasing an additional 219,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,030,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

ONB opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

