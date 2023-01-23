2,627 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after purchasing an additional 541,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,035,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,836,000 after purchasing an additional 177,073 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.01.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

