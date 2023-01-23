3,567 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $104.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

