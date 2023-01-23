3,991 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

LNT stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

