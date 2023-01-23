4,262 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $71.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

