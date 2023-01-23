5,374 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.94 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87.

