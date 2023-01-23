A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Raised to $59.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOS. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $59.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $78.96.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 662,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in A. O. Smith by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 77,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in A. O. Smith by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 113,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

