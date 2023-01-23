ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAVMY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €11.50 ($12.50) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($13.32) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.40 ($11.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($14.89) to €15.50 ($16.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

