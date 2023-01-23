ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,074,800 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 2,270,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,748.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

About ABN AMRO Bank

(Get Rating)

See Also

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.