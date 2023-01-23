Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Accelleron Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Accelleron Industries Price Performance

Shares of ACLLY stock opened at C$23.20 on Monday. Accelleron Industries has a 12 month low of C$14.00 and a 12 month high of C$24.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.39.

Accelleron Industries Company Profile

Accelleron Industries AG designs, manufactures, sells, and services customized turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. Its products are used in marine, energy, and rail/off-highway industries worldwide. The company is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

