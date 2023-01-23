Advisor OS LLC Has $568,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $106.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average is $95.09. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.