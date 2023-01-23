Advisor OS LLC Has $645,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $488.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.61 and its 200 day moving average is $386.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $574.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.