Advisor OS LLC Purchases 133 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $83.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

