Advisor OS LLC Purchases Shares of 11,359 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DSM stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $7.65.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
