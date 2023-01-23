Advisor OS LLC Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $85.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,382,285 shares of company stock valued at $175,371,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

