Advisor OS LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 60.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Equifax by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,138,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Equifax by 14.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Equifax by 22.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equifax Stock Up 2.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

EFX stock opened at $222.69 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $245.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.75 and a 200 day moving average of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.