Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,922.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Adyen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Adyen Price Performance
Shares of ADYYF opened at $1,420.23 on Monday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,153.00 and a 1 year high of $2,381.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,460.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,478.34.
Adyen Company Profile
Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); North America; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adyen (ADYYF)
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.