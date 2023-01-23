Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,922.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Adyen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Adyen Price Performance

Shares of ADYYF opened at $1,420.23 on Monday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,153.00 and a 1 year high of $2,381.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,460.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,478.34.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); North America; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America.

