Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

AEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.41) to €5.70 ($6.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.50 ($5.98) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aegon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aegon from €4.70 ($5.11) to €5.00 ($5.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Aegon had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aegon will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Further Reading

