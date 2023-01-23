Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $24.00 at DA Davidson

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFRM. Bank of America lowered Affirm from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.83.

AFRM stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.82. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $751,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 9.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,769,000 after buying an additional 1,823,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Affirm by 96.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after buying an additional 1,755,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after buying an additional 1,432,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Affirm by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

