Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,933,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,476,000 after buying an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $71.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

