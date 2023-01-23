Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 39.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,523 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $3,272,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $3,662,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 48.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $51.00 on Monday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

