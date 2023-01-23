Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Alcoa stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

