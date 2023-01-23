Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Update

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 485,700 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 520,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

ALEX stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 244.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

