Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Down 6.4% in December

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 6,530,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Allbirds to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

