Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,651,400 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 5,089,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,500.5 days.

Allegro.eu Trading Down 4.0 %

ALEGF stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. Allegro.eu has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

