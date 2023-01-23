Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,573 shares of company stock worth $2,863,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $7,138,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 98,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 212,011 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

