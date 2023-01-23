Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.68.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,573 shares of company stock worth $2,863,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $7,138,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 98,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 212,011 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
