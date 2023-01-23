Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $410.60 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

