Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $101.82 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

