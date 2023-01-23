Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 107,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,184,000 after acquiring an additional 102,055 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.88 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.09. The company has a market capitalization of $234.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

